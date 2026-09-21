Messi shares emotional message ahead of Argentina farewell

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to receive a special farewell at El Monumental, where fans will celebrate his remarkable international career and 2022 World Cup triumph.
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Messi posted a video showing him replacing his regular Argentina shirt with a special Adidas jersey featuring his name and iconic No.10 in gold.
“One last match. A jersey for a lifetime,” he wrote.
The 39-year-old has recorded 207 appearances, 125 goals and 68 assists for Argentina throughout his illustrious international career.