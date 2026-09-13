Danish champions beaten in Farum as Viborg miss top spot

Danish champions AGF are still without a win in the Danish Superliga after suffering a 1-0 defeat against FC Nordsjaelland, who moved into second spot in the league on Sunday night. Viborg had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Silkeborg, while OB claimed a very surprising 2-1 win in Randers and Sonderjyske saved at least a point in Lyngby.

Silkeborg IF and Viborg FF each took a point from Sunday's early Superliga encounter.

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After an evenly contested opening, Silkeborg took a 1–0 lead thanks to pacy winger Lucas Riisgaard—who, like head coach Morten Dahm Kjaergaard, joined the club from Aarhus Fremad.

Midfielder Villads Westh played the ball out to the right flank; Riisgaard sped past full-back Oliver Bundgaard, controlled the ball with his head, and fired it hard into the net from a tight angle. Viborg took a little while to find their rhythm but actually managed to put the ball in the net twice before halftime. However, both goals were disallowed.

Silkeborg came close to making it 2–0 early in the second half, but the scoreline shifted to 1–1 just before the hour mark.

Sami Jalal searched past two Silkeborg players—likely earning a foul in the process—but the ball rolled on to his teammate Asker Beck, who fired home the equalizer.

Sonderjyske looked well on their way to another setback against the newly promoted side Lyngby BK. However, a late goal secured a single point for the struggling club from Haderslev.

Things quickly went wrong for the visitors in Sunday's match in Lyngby. Just six minutes in, Simon Colyn found himself unmarked just outside the box following some quick interplay by the home team. The Canadian took the shot and left Sonderjyske goalkeeper Nick Shinton no chance to make it 1–0.

Sonderjyske also posed a threat at the other end but failed to create a clear-cut chance before halftime. But with 15 minutes to go in the game, they were finally rewarded after a promising second-half performance.

Substitute Ismail Seydi broke through on the right side of the Lyngby penalty area and fired a low shot into the near corner to make it 1–1.

After five consecutive Superliga matches without a win, OB received a much-needed boost on Sunday by winning their away game against Randers 2–1. It served as a measure of redemption following last week's 0–5 defeat to FC Copenhagen.

The first half was an eventful affair, featuring fast-paced action at both ends of the pitch. After a bright Randers start, the visitors took the lead after 19 minutes when Topi Keskinen scored via a deflection off a Randers player's foot.

Randers struck back shortly after the break. Rasmus Falk conceded a free-kick just outside the box, and Elies Mahmoud set up 20-year-old Laurits Pedersen, who backheeled the equalizer past a passive OB defense.

However, the visitors still claimed all three points when Swede Alexander Ahl Holmstrom came on after an hour of play and just needed fifteen minutes on the pitch before heading a cross from Keskinen into the net to restore the lead for the Funen side.

Thanks to a 2-0 win, FC Nordsjaelland claimed all three points in an exciting encounter against champions AGF to keep up pace with the top teams in the Danish Superliga.

To be updated....