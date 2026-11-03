Cristiano Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to late Tenerife striker

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the football community in mourning the reported death of CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel following a devastating on-field collision.

The 30-year-old Spanish forward reportedly suffered serious injuries during Monday’s Segunda Division encounter against FC Andorra at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Miguel collided with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono while challenging for a loose ball late in the contest, prompting immediate medical intervention.

He was subsequently rushed to the Hospital Universitario Nuestra Senora de Candelaria, where he was initially reported to be stable in intensive care.

However, his condition reportedly deteriorated overnight before he died following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning.

Reacting to the heartbreaking news, Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo shared a photograph of De Miguel on Instagram alongside an emotional tribute.

"A tragedy. No words… Lots of strength to the family. May he rest in peace," the Portuguese international wrote.

Tenerife also issued a statement expressing profound sadness over the loss, as tributes continued pouring in from across the football world.