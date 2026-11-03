Tributes pour in from Real Madrid, Barcelona and many more after the death of De Miguel

Jesus de Miguel tragically passed away on Tuesday, in news that shook the footballing world.

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died after colliding with goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a match in Spain’s second division.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 30-year-old had been taken into intensive care on Monday afternoon after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest. He sadly did not regain consciousness, and his death came as an absolute tragedy to football fans who are now mourning his passing.

After the announcement from Tenerife on Monday morning, tributes poured in from several sources. The first is Real Madrid, who held a minute of silence before their training session on Tuesday as players stood in a circle to pay their respects.

Real Madrid said the club "wishes to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club and all his loved ones".

Gerard Pique, FC Andorra's majority shareholder and Barcelona legend, wrote: "I am so deeply sorry. Rest in peace, Jesus."

Javier Tebas, LaLiga president: Today we all share the terrible pain of an irreplaceable loss.” and stated "“My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, teammates and his entire club. All my affection and support in these very difficult moments. Rest in peace.”

Barcelona said: "From FC Barcelona, we are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Jesus de Miguel, CD Tenerife player. Our thoughts and support are with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times."

CD Castellon, Miguel's former club said: “He defended this shirt with pride, celebrated goals with our fans at the SkyFi Castalia, and was part of a story that this supporter base will never forget.”

The club added: “You will always be one of ours, Demi.”

As a mark of respect, the Spanish football federation announced the postponement of all games due to be held on Tuesday in the Copa del Rey and the Copa de la Reina.