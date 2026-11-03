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Postecoglou denies Al-Nassr are deadlier without Ronaldo after scoring six without him

Postecoglou denies Al-Nassr are deadlier without Ronaldo after scoring six without him
Postecoglou denies Al-Nassr are deadlier without Ronaldo after scoring six without himREUTERS

Al-Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou has defended Cristiano Ronaldo after his side ripped apart Uzbek outfit Pakhtakor.

Cristiano Ronaldo starred in Al-Nassr's outing against Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League, netting a second-half hat-trick, but was absent against Pakhtakor due to security issues.

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Al Nassr scored six goals with Ronaldo absent, while Joao Felix contributed four goal involvements under Postecoglou, whose side were ruthless.

The Saudi side secured their second consecutive win in the AFC Champions League Elite as they seek to go all the way this year. Asked after the game if Al-Nassr are deadlier without Ronaldo after an emphatic performance, the former Tottenham boss brushed off such ideas.

"But Cris played the last game and we scored five goals. If Cris plays, doesn't play, what is the most important is the players who played today performed at a very strong level.

"We know the opposition have done very well against the other Saudi teams so it wasn't going to be easy. But our attacking play in general was very, very good. I'm sure if Cris was here, it would've been very good too."

Reflecting on the large margin of victory, he said: "Pleased with the players. Good performance. Scored six goals. Fully deserved to win the game."

Ronaldo will next feature against Al Qadsiah as he chases down 1000 goals. He is currently on 985, just 15 away from making history.

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