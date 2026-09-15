Coutinho: 'I had to leave Vasco' as Brazil star bites back over Santos move

The agreement had already been unofficially announced by his new teammate Neymar Jr and the club have since ratified it.
Coutinho, 34, had been without a club since leaving Vasco da Gama in February, citing mental burnout.
A move to join one of Vasco's main rivals is expected to trigger more criticism for the ex-Brazil international and he's looked to explain his position over the saga.
"Vasco has always been my home. I was raised at Vasco, played all through the youth ranks, and made it to the senior team. I've always made clear the affection, gratitude, and love I have for the club.
"When the opportunity to rejoin Vasco came up, I still had a year left on my contract in Qatar, where I was earning $10M net. I want to make that clear so people understand.
"I also still had a year left on my contract with Aston Villa. In order to join Vasco, I always made it clear to everyone who works with me: Vasco wouldn't spend a single cent on my transfer. That was my priority.
"I came back with the mindset of becoming a champion with Vasco and perhaps cementing myself as an idol.
"I know many say it was just a few boos, but anyone who was there knows. The entire stadium was insulting me and demanding I leave. That was extremely tough.
"I had to make the hardest decision of my life, which was to prioritise my health. I knew the consequences, but I was completely honest with myself, and at no point did I abandon Vasco."