Real Madrid No.1 Thibaut Courtois is confident he can end his career in the Spanish capital.

The veteran goalkeeper opted to sign another 12 month renewal during the latest international break, after talks with the club, with his previous deal expiring at the end of the current campaign.

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Courtois is comfortable with the club's policy of only offering one-year deals to players aged 30+, and the 34-yar-old could then step away in 2028, after his desired push to represent Belgium at UEFA Euro 2028.

The former Chelsea man was won every major team trophy during his time in Madrid - but he admitted he'll probably never win a Ballon d'Or.

"I'm very happy and proud to sign for another year. My goal is to finish my career here.

"I'm grateful to retain the club's confidence. The Champions League is tough, and with this format, everything is more open. I've won two, and I hope to win more.

"I don't know what kind of season a goalkeeper has to have to win a Ballon d'Or.

"We can put on a show, but Mbappe can score in the last minute and people will remember that."