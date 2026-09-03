FC Copenhagen end Nordsjaelland’s nine-match winning streak

FC Copenhagen on Thursday night brought FC Nordsjaelland's impressive nine-match winning streak to an end when Bo Svensson's outfit recorded a 2-0 win at home in the Parken stadium to move into top spot in the Danish Superliga table.

FC Copenhagen has picked up a solid haul of points in the first part of the season, though their performances haven't always been entirely convincing.

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That certainly wasn't the case on Thursday evening as they defeated FC Nordsjælland 2–0 at Parken Stadium. In the rescheduled match—which saw tempers flare both on and off the pitch—Robert and Alex Kral proved decisive with goals scored before halftime.

Six rounds into the season, the Copenhagen side has taken over first place in the Superliga, holding a one-point lead over FC Midtjylland, while Nordsjaelland sits in fourth.

The home team applied aggressive pressure from the start, unsettling the visitors, who struggled to find their footing. Things went badly wrong for the visitors in the eighth minute when Mohamed Elyounoussi played a low ball into space behind the defense.

Robert had initially been some distance behind Peter Ankersen but managed to catch up to the former FC Copenhagen player and poke the ball past him.

FC Copenhagen - FC Nordsjaelland - Match Statistics Flashscore

The Brazilian then beat goalkeeper Andreas Hansen to make it 1–0. This lifted the spirits of the home fans, who had displayed banners before the match harshly criticizing FC Copenhagen's dealings during the recently closed transfer window.

The home side remained in control, but it took a powerful long-range shot to extend their lead to 2–0. Alex Kral, playing on the right wing, hammered the ball from distance and smashed it into the corner.

The only downside for the home side was that striker Andreas Cornelius—as has happened so often before—had to leave the pitch while clutching his right hamstring. He was replaced by Viktor Dadason, who had several great chances, but the Icelander lacked the necessary clinical edge.

Referee Sandi Putros generally allowed a very physical game, and things boiled over after an hour as the two sides clashed, resulting in bookings for Justin Janssen and Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Just as in the first half, the visitors saw more of the ball, though it rarely led to anything productive. The home side appeared to be in control and successfully neutralized any late threat in the closing minutes.