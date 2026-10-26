FC Copenhagen lose ground on FC Midtjylland with home draw against OB

FC Copenhagen were left to settle for a 1-1 draw on Monday at home in Parken Stadium against OB and consequently Bo Svensson's lost ground on FC Midtjylland who are leading the Danish Superliga by two points.

It has been 23 years since OB last won a Superliga match at Parken. They failed to do so again on Monday evening, though the visitors managed to grind out a single point against FC Copenhagen.

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Birger Meling saved the home side from defeat with an equalizer 13 minutes from the end, yet it remained a frustrating experience for the home side. After a flying start to the season, the club has hit a lackluster spell, securing only two points from their last three matches.

The home side dominated heavily during both the first and the last half-hour of the match—struggling with efficiency early on, and lacking creativity toward the end.

OB withstood intense pressure from Copenhagen in the opening stages, before the visitors took a surprise lead ten minutes before halftime.

Asger Sorensen lost possession while moving the ball forward. OB’s Topi Keskinen carried the ball into the box but as he was stopped, the ball fell kindly to Noah Ganaus, who scored at the near post.

FC Copenhagen - OB Flashscore

The home side came close to restoring parity just before the break, when Robert found himself with a clear shot from the center of the goal. However, OB’s Fredrik Ulvestad had positioned himself on the goal line and managed to block the Brazilian’s effort with his head.

OB had control of the match after the interval, but a triple substitution by the home side after an hour of play proved highly significant. Two of the substitutes, Viktor Dadason and Birger Meling, played a key role when the Copenhagen side finally equalized 13 minutes from time.

OB goalkeeper Viljar Myhra had performed near-miracles to deny attempts by Dadason and William Clem from close range, but the rebound fell to Meling, who blasted the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

FC Copenhagen pushed for all three points, but the match ended in a draw—a result that sees FC Copenhagen, currently second in the Superliga, narrow FC Midtjylland’s lead to two points. OB remain in seventh place.