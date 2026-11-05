CONCACAF announce new revamped Gold Cup format for 2027

Each team will play four group-stage matches against different opponents, rather than three, at the June 17-July 11 tournament.
The top four teams in each group will advance to the knockout phase, which will comprise quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.
The new format is intended to create more opportunities for match-ups between the region's top-ranked teams earlier in the competition, CONCACAF said.
The 16-team field will include 15 CONCACAF nations and guest team Saudi Arabia. Eight teams will qualify directly through the 2026-27 Nations League in November, with the remaining seven berths decided in preliminary rounds in March.
The official draw for the tournament is scheduled for April 8.