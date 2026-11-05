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CONCACAF announce new revamped Gold Cup format for 2027

Mexico won the 2026 edition
Mexico won the 2026 editionCHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

CONCACAF will introduce a revamped ⁠format for the 2027 Gold Cup, with the ‌16 participating teams split into two ‌groups of eight, replacing ‌the traditional four groups of ‌four, the regional governing body ‌said on Thursday.

Each team will play four group-stage ‌matches against different opponents, ⁠rather ‌than three, at the June 17-July ​11 tournament.

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The top four teams in ​each group will advance to the knockout phase, which will ⁠comprise ​quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

The new format is intended to create more opportunities ‌for match-ups between the region's top-ranked teams earlier in the competition, CONCACAF said.

The 16-team field will include 15 CONCACAF nations and guest team Saudi Arabia. Eight teams will qualify directly ‌through the 2026-27 Nations ​League in November, with the ‌remaining seven berths decided in preliminary rounds in March.

The official draw for the tournament is scheduled ⁠for ⁠April 8.

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