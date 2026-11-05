'Not the best way to end' - Amorim reacts to Ronaldo's Portugal retirement

Ruben Amorim has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to retire from international football.

Ronaldo, now 41, has made the decision to end his international career having scored an incredible 146 goals in 234 games for Portugal.

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The news has somewhat been overshadowed by a huge falling out with Jorge Jesus after the new head coach decided not to bring Ronaldo on against Norway in the recent international break.

Speaking to Sky Sport ahead of AC Milan’s Europa League meeting with Ferencvaros, Amorim weighed in on the situation.

"This is not the best way for his national team career to end, but what he has done for our country is clear to everyone," the Milan manager stated.

However, ha made sure to acknowledge the immense cultural impact the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had in Portugal, adding: "The whole world knows him. Football is a window, and many people know Portugal through Ronaldo.

“He has played alongside many important players. Even after retiring, he will continue to contribute to our country off the field."