Coach Chelle says Nigeria still a work in progress despite Ghana win

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle is pleased with the Super Eagles’ 2025 Unity Cup win over Ghana but insists the team remains a work in progress.

The three-time African champions clinched a 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Black Stars in a fiercely contested clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Capitalising on a poor defensive display by Otto Addo's side, Rangers star Cyriel Dessers gave the Super Eagles the lead in the 14th minute, slotting past goalkeeper Benjamin Asare after a fine assist from Sodiq Ismaila.

Five minutes later, Razak Simpson accidentally deflected Semi Ajayi’s header into his own net, handing Nigeria a two-goal lead heading into the break.

However, Ghana raised their game in the second half and pulled one back through Brandon Thomas-Asante’s 70th-minute strike for his first international goal. Despite a late push from Addo’s men, Nigeria held on for the win, with goalkeeper Valentine Nwabali making crucial saves.

"Our first half was good. We put a lot of intensity and aggressiveness and at half time, we were leading two to nil which is normal for me," Chelle gave an honest assessment of the game while speaking to Flashscore.

"In the second half, Ghana put some pressure on us. We were tired, I think, and it became difficult.

"I asked my players to kill the game, which they did. It was tough. I think it was a good victory and we deserved it. We can build on this."

The victory over Ghana means the former Mali international remains unbeaten in all three matches he has overseen so far.

Chelle - who played for French clubs Valenciennes and Lens - was appointed as Nigeria’s permanent head coach by the Nigeria Football Federation. He succeeded Augustine Eguavoen, who had been serving in an interim capacity after the sudden departure of Finidi George.

Aside from securing bragging rights over their West African rivals, the young and dynamic tactician highlighted how the result aligns with his long-term vision for Nigeria, emphasizing the importance of building a cohesive and competitive team for the future.

He continued: "I think everyone can see the identity we’re building. We only had two training sessions to prepare for this game, that’s the reality.

"Since I took over as coach, we haven’t had much time to train. Still, we know we need to work hard and keep improving."

Heading to England, the tactician included at least 10 Nigeria Premier Football League players in his squad - a decision he says he does not regret.

"I'm extremely proud of my players, especially those from the domestic league. It’s not easy for them emotionally and physically, but they’ve shown great character. We’ll keep pushing and continue to grow.

"My job is to analyse and make decisions. If I get it wrong, then I take responsibility. But the truth is, I want to give these players a chance because I need people in the team who can make a difference.

"It's important to me. Maybe one of these players will be the one to score a last-minute goal against Rwanda, South Africa, Zimbabwe, or Lesotho.

"My job is to work hard and do what's best for this team, for the local players, and for those based abroad. We will keep working. I'm happy to be here with all my players, and we're fully focused on the next games in September."

Nigeria will now face Jamaica in the final of the Unity Cup on Saturday, after the Reggae Boys edged Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 in a thrilling encounter.

Following that, the Super Eagles will travel to Moscow to take on Russia’s senior national team on June 6 at the Luzhniki Stadium.