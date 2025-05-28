Xabi: The top 5 moments as a Real Madrid player for their new head coach

Xabi Alonso is back in LALIGA EA SPORTS. This time, he returns as a coach—and not just with any team, but one of the clubs of his life: Real Madrid.

The Donostia-born tactician returns to the White Club, where he spent several seasons as a player, becoming a key figure in the club’s history. He now faces the challenge of succeeding the most decorated manager in the club’s history—none other than Carlo Ancelotti.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alonso played 236 matches for Real Madrid, scoring six goals and winning six trophies: one UEFA Champions League, one LALIGA EA SPORTS title, two Copa del Rey trophies, one UEFA Super Cup, and one Spanish Super Cup.

His pinpoint passing, speed in ball distribution, tactical acumen, and vision made him one of the finest holding midfielders of his era. Here are his five greatest moments as a Real Madrid player during his five seasons with the club.

A commanding debut (August 29, 2009)

His first official match came against Deportivo La Coruña. Despite being new to the team, it was evident from the first minute that he had come to be the brain of the midfield. Surgical distribution, calmness, and vision—Santiago Bernabéu quickly understood that this signing came with a built-in metronome.

Xabi was named Real Madrid coach on Monday LaLiga

Copa del Rey final vs FC Barcelona in 2011 at Mestalla

On April 20, 2011, Real Madrid faced FC Barcelona at Mestalla in the Copa del Rey final. The Blaugrana were favourites and looked unstoppable. However, José Mourinho’s team—with Cristiano Ronaldo as the hero and Xabi Alonso commanding the midfield—secured a win in extra time. It was Alonso’s first title with the club.

The perfect performance at Camp Nou (2011–2012)

In the famous 2-1 victory at Camp Nou during the 2011–12 LALIGA season (the one where Mourinho’s side amassed 100 points), Xabi played a key role.

He organized, balanced, and frustrated Barça with his reading of the game. He didn’t score or assist, but his influence was undeniable. It was a silent tactical masterclass.

That win paved the way for what is still considered the greatest LALIGA EA SPORTS campaign ever: 100 points and 121 goals scored—a record yet to be matched in Spanish football.

Xabi, a Champions League and LaLiga winner LaLiga

Reinvented as a pure holding midfielder under Mourinho

Mourinho deployed him in a deeper role, almost like a modern-day sweeper. This positioning enhanced his defensive impact while preserving his creative ability. He formed a solid partnership with Khedira and later Modrić, striking the perfect balance between muscle and mind—a chess master in football boots.

La Décima (2013–2014), even without playing the final

Although he missed the Champions League final due to card accumulation, his role throughout the campaign was pivotal.

His performance in the first leg of the semifinal against Bayern Munich (1-0 at the Bernabéu) was textbook: clean tackles, smooth transitions, and full control of the tempo.

He was a cornerstone in the journey toward the long-awaited La Décima. Moreover, his sprint from the stands to the pitch to celebrate the 93rd-minute equalizer is one of the most iconic images in recent Real Madrid history.