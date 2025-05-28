Analysis: How Betis ace Antony can embarrass Man Utd with ECL final performance

Antony celebrates after scoring for Betis during the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg match against Fiorentina

​Apparently, all of Manchester United's under-performing stars are up for sale this summer after what Ruben Amorim rightly called a "disaster season."

​Although he spoke of a storm that would come not long after he arrived at Old Trafford, not even he could've expected just how poorly his first-team squad would perform, particularly in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim's power play at Manchester United

For the United board, they're at a real crossroads again in terms of what to do with the man in the dugout, but to Amorim's credit, he's never shirked from taking responsibility or, and this is important, from working any other way than which he told the club he would.

​It might not have been explicitly stated but that's the power battle going on right now. Back me or sack me, and the club know that by doing the latter they are back to square one again.

Antony shakes hands with Ruben Amorim Paul Terry / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Admittedly, things can't carry on the way they have been, but Amorim surely deserves the courtesy of another 6-12 months to turn things around.

In any event, his decisions to let Marcus Rashford and Antony leave have backfired spectacularly (as has the club's decision at the start of the season to let Scott McTominay move to Napoli).

Antony has been a revelation for Real Betis

Although Rashford won't sign for Aston Villa permanently after their failure to make the Champions League on the last day of the 2024/25 campaign, he'll certainly not return to United and is likely to end up as a bargain for another interested party.

Antony, meanwhile, has been a revelation for Real Betis.

Real Betis' shot count from the Europa Conference League semi-final match against Fiorentina Opta by Stats Perform

In the 14 games he played for the Red Devils this season, he scored one goal and couldn't provide an assist. In the 25 games played to date for the Verdiblancos, the Brazilian winger has scored nine goals and provided four assists. Quite the transformation.

It's not unfair to suggest that he has been one of the main drivers behind Betis being able to qualify for the UEFA Conference League final against Chelsea, and his own successes in the second half of the 24/25 season must've seemed a world away when he was enduring an awful time at United.

Difficult time at Old Trafford

"(Coming to Betis) changed me a lot because I needed to find myself after everything I went through in my personal life," Antony told Brazilian media.

"I wasn't happy. I didn't feel that desire to play football, and I needed to be happy again because playing football was always something I loved.

"I went through difficult times at Manchester United when I no longer felt that pleasure. I even told my brother that I couldn't take it anymore."

Manchester United's Antony and Casemiro leave the pitch disappointed after losing 1-3 against Brighton Richard Callis/SPP / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Having quickly become one of Betis' most popular players, it's no wonder that the club intend to try and sign him this summer - though they may find it difficult with rumours of interest from Atletico Madrid and others.

Clearly, he's another player that has found his best form away from the Theatre of Dreams, and it does beg the question as to what it is about United that sucks the life out of some players.

Brazil recall

Carlo Ancelotti has made a point of calling Antony up for his first Brazil squad too, suggesting that maybe Amorim's judgment is a little off.

Were the player to help his Betis team overcome the Blues in the Conference League final, Europa League qualification will follow, but even if they lose, because they finished sixth in LaLiga it means they'll be in the same competition next season in any event.

If Betis want to continue to improve both in terms of league positioning and with regards to their European exploits too, then keeping hold of Antony is a must.

United set to have egg on their faces... again

Whilst at the Spanish outfit he's registered a top-class shooting accuracy stat of 80%, has a pass completion rate of 85.3% (which is only just shy of his best for United), has won possession back 108 times (compared to just 31 occasions with the Red Devils) and 17 of the 22 interceptions he made in 24/25 came whilst at Betis.

36 of the 46 tackles he's attempted this season have been during his time at the Estadio Benito Villamarin too, evidencing that he's working much harder now than he did at Old Trafford.

Antony and Marcus Rashford celebrate winning the 2024 FA Cup Final UKSP, UK Sports Pics Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

Perhaps that previous lack of effort reflects badly on him, though give any player confidence and a feeling of importance and you'll be repaid handsomely. Casting them aside and making them feel second rate... what do clubs expect when that player comes up short.

Just as Rashford has flourished at Villa and McTominay has dominated Serie A, if Antony Matheus dos Santos does shine brightly against Chelsea on Wednesday night, Man United supporters will feel rightly aggrieved and both the manager and board of the club will once again be left with egg on their faces.