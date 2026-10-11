Chiefs, Pirates or Sundowns: Who has won the most trophies?

Mamelodi Sundowns have won two trophies in a matter of weeks, so where does that leave us in the all-time totals for South Africa's big three?

Sundowns lifted the MTN8 title on Saturday, beating Orlando Pirates 2-0 in the decider in Durban, which came just a few weeks after they lifted the Africa-Asia-Pacific trophy in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

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Nine of the 16 teams in the Betway Premiership this season have lifted major silverware in the past, with Chippa United, Kruger United, Milford FC, Polokwane City, Richards Bay, Sekhukhune United and Siwelele yet to break their duck.

Kaizer Chiefs (68 trophies)

League titles: 13

Other trophies: 55

It will take some doing for them to ever be overhauled, though they no longer hold the record for most league wins, having ceded that to Mamelodi Sundowns six years ago and fallen further behind since. Certainly the days of them being the dominant force in the local game are over for now, though their Nedbank Cup win in 2025 ended their long 10-year wait for silverware. Chiefs will claim they have had more successes, but we have not included exhibition tournaments and the like.

Orlando Pirates (44)

League titles: 10

Other trophies: 34

Pirates did much of their best work in the 1970s and by the end of that decade had garnered 13 trophies. The next decade was a leaner one with just four pieces of silverware, but they bounced back to win seven, including the coveted CAF Champions Cup, in the 1990s. Since then wins have been sporadic, though they did do the ‘Double Treble’ to claim six trophies between 2010-2012, and in the last four seasons have a quartet of MTN8 titles, two Nedbank Cups and a Carling Knockout win and a league title.

Mamelodi Sundowns (38)

League titles: 18

Other trophies: 20

The holders for the most league titles in the domestic game, they had until recently the same championship wins as they did knockout trophies. For all of their league dominance of late, with eight championships in a row, they still battle to be consistent cup winners though they finally did add a second star to their badge last season when they lifted the CAF Champions League. They will hope their recent knockout trophy success of a turning point.

AmaZulu (2)

League titles: 1

Other trophies: 1

This may come as a major surprise for a club of their size and support, but AmaZulu have only ever won two major trophies in their history, the last some 34 years ago! They claimed the league title in 1972 when they won the NPSL and then added to the Coca-Cola Cup to small trophy cabinet in 1992. They have been to six finals in the Nedbank Cup competition and lost them all.

Lamontville Golden Arrows (1)

League titles: 0

Other trophies: 1

Golden Arrows’ only trophy success came in fine style in 2009 as they thrashed Ajax Cape Town 6-0 in the final of the MTN8, still the biggest margin of victory in a South African knockout decider. Manqoba Mngqithi was the coach of that side and it was the season that really put him on the map. That is also their only final appearance, while they have not been close to winning the league.

TS Galaxy (1)

League titles: 0

Other trophies: 1

Galaxy were shock winners of the 2019 Nedbank Cup as, while then a second-tier side, they stunned Kaizer Chiefs in the final with a 1-0 victory. They have since bought their way into the topflight after purchasing the status of Highlands Park and lost in the 2023 Carling Knockout final, before going down in the 2026 Nedbank Cup decider to Durban City.

Marumo Gallants (1)

League titles: 0

Other trophies: 1

Gallants were winners of the Nedbank Cup in 2021 as Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo’s deflected goal defeated Chippa United 1-0 in the final. They also made the decider the following year but lost to Sundowns, and have another cup final defeat after this loss to Pirates on Saturday.

Stellenbosch FC (1)

League titles: 0

Other trophies: 1

Stellenbosch FC claimed the 2023 Carling Knockout with a penalty shootout win over TS Galaxy, and also reached the final of the 2024 and 2025 MTN8, where they lost to Pirates on both occasions. They now have Gavin Hunt in charge, whose record in cup competitions is patchy down the years.

Durban City (1)

League titles: 0

Other trophies: 1

Durban City, who were rebranded from Maritzburg United a few seasons ago, broke their duck with victory in the 2026 Nedbank Cup final as they defeated TS Galaxy. Maritzburg had struggled for silverware, appearing in a few finals, but it seems the move to Durban has been just the ticket.