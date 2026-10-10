Pirates fall short as Sundowns celebrate MTN8 success

Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners scored as Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Orlando Pirates 2-0 in the final of the MTN8 at a sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Sundowns gained some revenge for their 2023 defeat in the final to Pirates and ended the Buccaneers’ hopes of an unprecedented fifth victory in a row in the Top Eight competition.

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It is a first domestic cup trophy for Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and a second of the season for the Brazilians after they defeated Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli to win the Africa-Asia-Pacific trophy in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

It is Sundowns’ fifth win overall in the Top Eight competition and denied Pirates the chance to draw level with their bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the all-time winners list with a 15th victory.

Match statistics Flashscore

Cardoso’s side deserved the win. They created the better chances but were let off the hook when Pirates’ Gamphani Lungu missed a second-half penalty.

Sundowns took the lead inside 12 minutes, and it was a scrappy goal from Pirates’ perspective.

They had several chances to clear and did not, and when the ball was poked through to Mokoena, the Bafana Bafana midfielder stabbed it home from close range. Pirates wanted offside, but he was clearly onside.

Sundowns might have had two more goals in the first half but for the brilliance of Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

First, he saved with his chest to deny Thapelo Morena when the latter seemed certain to score, and then he tipped over a shot from Portuguese playmaker Nuno Santos.

Match Momentum Flashscore

Pirates were awarded a penalty on 59 minutes when referee Abongile Tom adjudged that Mokoena had pushed Yanela Mbuthuma over in the box.

Lungu stepped up, but Ronwen Williams brilliantly pushed his effort onto the left-hand post and the ball went away to safety.

Brayan León should have made it 2-0 when he was set up by Tashreeq Matthews, but side-footed wide of the goal.

At the other end, Williams saved brilliantly from Simphiwe Masilela to keep Sundowns in front.

Sundowns were awarded a late penalty that was comverted by Rayners to put the seal on a deserved win.