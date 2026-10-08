Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man City legend David Silva comes out of retirement

Guardiola set for Etihad comeback amid Man City legal battle

Zidane eases Liverpool fears over Jacquet injury

PSG ready to rival Liverpool if Man City are forced to sell key star

Most read on Flashscore News

Kane admits catching Ronaldo's international goalscoring record isn't unrealistic

'History that will last forever': Ronaldo pays tribute to rival Messi after Argentina farewell

Rock solid Mbokazi shows his worth again as Dithejane contributes too

FIFA insist no elligibility issues with D.R. Congo player during World Cup qualifying

Worst kept secret is confirmed as Eric Tinkler moves to Betway Premiership club

Eric Tinkler is back in the Betway Premiership
Eric Tinkler is back in the Betway Premiership Durban City

The worst-kept secret in South African football is out in the open after Durban City unveiled Eric Tinkler as their new head coach.  

Tinkler left Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko last month after a brief stay in West Africa and returns to the Betway Premiership, where he has extensive experience.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He previously coached Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, Cape Town City, Sekhukhune United and Maritzburg United, which has rebranded as Durban City, so has experience of working with owner Farouk Kadodia, who axed coach Khalil Ben Youssef early in the campaign.  

“I’m excited to be part of what is being built here at Durban City FC,” Tinkler said. “The club is very ambitious. They have made positive strides in a short space of time, competing in the CAF Confederation Cup already, and that made my decision easy.

Betway Premiership standings
Betway Premiership standingsFlashscore

“The chairman is someone I’ve worked with before. When the opportunity presented itself to come back, I grabbed it with both hands.

“I don’t want to make massive changes because last season the club was successful. It’s about giving others an opportunity and getting back to winning ways.  

“We want to finish in the top eight, go as far as we can in the CAF Confederation Cup, and compete in the Carling Cup and Nedbank Cup. There’s a lot to play for.”  

Kadodia welcomed Tinkler back to the club.

“Eric brings a wealth of experience in South African football and understands what is required at this level. We believe he is the right person to lead the team and help us achieve what we have set out to achieve this season,” he said.  

Tinkler will face off against high-flying AmaZulu in a Durban derby in his first game in charge on Tuesday.

 

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Betway PremiershipDurban CityAsante KotokoCape Town CityManchester UnitedOrlando PiratesSekhukhuneAmaZuluFootball transfers

Related Articles

Makhaula reveals why he delayed retirement at Orlando Pirates

Watch Witbooi’s stunning wonder goal at COSAFA U20 Championship

Tshepang Moremi sends Mosimane message with goal in Pirates victory