Malesela : Sundowns under more pressure than Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns may be the more desperate side in Saturday’s MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates, according to former Brazilians and Buccaneers defender Dan Malesela.

Pirates are chasing a fifth successive MTN8 title, while it is a trophy that has frustratingly eluded Sundowns in recent years, including a 2023 final loss to the Soweto giants.

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But those disappointments could make Sundowns dangerous, according to Malesela, who took then second-tier TS Galaxy to the 2019 Nedbank Cup title with a final win over Kaizer Chiefs.

“Looking at the history, it's one trophy that has been eluding Sundowns for some time. I don't know whether it's got something to do with the yellow of MTN and the yellow of Sundowns!” Malesela joked as he spoke to Flashscore.

“It's a very difficult one to judge. But obviously, if it's based on history, which sometimes doesn't count for too much, then Pirates have the edge.

“But we know Sundowns will be very, very desperate to win this trophy.”

MTN8 final fixture Flashscore

He says the mental pressure will weigh heavily on Sundowns, and how they handle that could determine the outcome.

“There is a big mental aspect to it. I think Pirates will probably be a bit more relaxed, while Sundowns will probably be a bit tense,” he said.

“That can be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how you approach the occasion.

“I think the mental approach is the biggest thing here. But it obviously comes with the pressure on Sundowns of saying, ‘We want to win this. We really must win this.’

“That can be an advantage, but it can also be a disadvantage.”

The former Galaxy, Chippa United and Marumo Gallants coach says he has not been all that impressed with Sundowns in the final third this season.

“I'm a bit sceptical about Sundowns' creation of chances lately. I think they take too long to get into the opposition's final third,” he said.

“If they can try to save time and create more opportunities when they have the chance to go forward, while still being cautious, they can get into the opposition's half much quicker.”

Pirates vs Sundowns recent matches Flashscore

He believes Pirates have coped well with the loss of their creative talents Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, who have both left the club.

“I think credit must go to the technical staff because they have managed to deal with those departures so well that you can hardly notice the difference. In fact, based on their current form, you don't notice it at all,” he said.

“If they continue performing the way they are performing now, it could be something special. You wouldn't think they had lost players who had such a big influence on the team.

“Sometimes in football, it becomes a blessing when players leave because it gives others the opportunity to come through and shine.”