Chelsea midfielder Jordan Henderson has stressed the importance of building momentum as the Blues prepare to face Leeds United in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge.

The Stamford Bridge giants won three of their previous four league matches before suffering a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Sunderland.

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With a demanding winter schedule approaching, Henderson believes maintaining consistency will be crucial as Xabi Alonso's side aim to regain momentum.

“I think there’ve been some good things, but things that we can improve on, of course,’ said Henderson, using this pause to reflect on the 2026/27 season so far,” he told the club website.

“A little bit of inconsistency, but that's what we're trying to get better and improve on, trying to be more consistent every day, in training and obviously in the games, to get the best performances that we can achieve as a team and be the best version of ourselves.

“So we'll continue to work and hopefully throughout the course of the season, and the longer the season goes on, we can find more consistency and more rhythm with our performances.

“The important thing is not looking too far ahead. There's a long way to go in the season, a lot of points, a lot of games to play. So it's just about focusing on the next one at the minute.

“I think we've shown some good things, but things that we need to improve on. So it's about taking it game by game, showing that we can compete in every single game and ensure that consistency. When we do that, then the results will take care of themselves.”