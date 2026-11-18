Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has spoken on the club as they enter a new era under Mauricio Pochettino.

United are 18th in the Premier League and are sitting deep in the relegation zone after a single win from ten games under Michael Carrick, who was let go earlier this month.

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As Pochettino steps in, all eyes turn to the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss, who will be expected to transform this United side into title challengers once more.

The Argentine faces a gargantuan task as he seeks to lift United out of the relegation zone, rebuild confidence and restore stability across the pitch.

Speaking on behalf of Boyle Sports who offer the latest football odds, Brown says he wasn't shocked when Carrick was sacked as he backs Pochettino to help the Red Devils bounce back.

How can Pochettino help turn Man Utd around?

Was sacking Carrick the right decision? Or was it too harsh?

"Look, it’s not gone right this season. Results have not been good enough and Michael would have known this. I know him well and he would understand this. How long can you get? Performances and results were fantastic; the job Michael did from when he came in to the end of the season was excellent and to get Champions League football as well.

"Even some of the spells in games this season has been excellent, but you can’t account for the amount of goals Man Utd are conceding and this is a concern and unfortunately if results aren’t improving then a change has to happen."

What does Pochettino bring to Manchester United that previous managers haven't?

"That is what everyone is asking and from what I saw at Spurs and also from the US in the summer, he will bring a good style of football to watch. He will give opportunities to the squad to prove to him they warrant a place in the first XI, they will press and create plenty of opportunities to score goals.

"But most importantly, he will bring confidence to the team and get the players to feel confident going onto the pitch. He will look to bring consistency to Man Utd and bring a good vibe back to the club. What will be different? Time will tell, but Poch has the experience, he’s managed in the Premier League and in other countries, so this can help, and he can get the players to enjoy the football. But he will get them to work really hard for the team and be fitter than their opponents."

Is this an impossible job for Pochettino after so many other top managers have failed?

"Definitely not impossible. Regardless of what has happened so far this season, Manchester United do have good players.

"So Pochettino has to use his experience and we’ve seen in the past he doesn’t mess about, so he will get the players to put in that effort that may well have been missing.

"He looks like a personable manager, so can work with these players individually to get their confidence up and really play for the shirt and create that positive vibe that seems to be missing."

Man Utd won't change overnight

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in May 2013, United have had 7 permanent managers before Pochettino arrived. Huge names like David Moyes, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and Erik ten Hag have all tried and failed to transform the club back into the powerhouse they once were.

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles in 26 years, and United have gone without a league title or Champions League trophy since he departed.

Pochettino steps into a role where managers are rarely given the time to implement their methods, and Brown believes that fans cannot expect the club to return to their best straight away.

How much time does Pochettino need to make this side into title challengers again? Years?

"Well, it isn’t going to happen overnight. You will need a reaction quickly, that is for sure. They are very far away, but you have to start with consistency and that is something Pochettino has to install and deliver a consistency of play, to be fitter than your opponent and show fight.

"Start with this, and then you have a foundation to improve and see where it can lead and evolve. It’s then for the players to maintain this and see how far it can take you. Then the key is to being in players who maintain and then get this consistency to grow, so new signings are key to grow the consistency that this squad has to deliver."

His first game will be against Liverpool at Anfield, could a win turn the side around?

"100% that is possible. A big win at Anfield could lead to positivity. But you need to do the basics right first. Once you accomplish this, you have a foundation to grow.

"Once you can win that first game, then it’s ok, can we win another and then 3 in a row? Grow the consistency and then you can feel something happening. Confidence is key to this, and you have to start somewhere and no better place than Anfield this weekend. But it won’t happen overnight, and you have to get the fundamentals right."

Which players could thrive under Pochettino that failed to impress under Amorim?

"No one has played that well this season, so you have to say you would expect them all to look to improve. But I would say the attacking players are the ones you would want to thrive under Pochettino. And as a group, you have to expect the defence to improve, to put defending first and really show some fight to stop the opponents scoring.

"I would want to see more of (Shea) Lacey, he has done well and can definitely thrive under Pochettino. You have to see Bruno’s form has dropped, so it will be great to see this pick up under the new manager. Confidence is massive and I can tell you it makes the team bond and gel, so this is so important."

When United last faced Liverpool at Anfield, they won 2-1 thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire. A similar result could help United regain confidence and climb out of the relegation zone in what would be a perfect start for Pochettino.