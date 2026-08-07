Can Hull City's unique transfer market approach work in 2026/27?

Hull are set to embark on their first Premier League campaign in a decade and have the mammoth task of reinventing their entire playing squad in a bid to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

Promotion came in the most extraordinary of circumstances for the Tigers, who snuck into the play-offs on the final day of the season and went on to win 1-0 in the final against Middlesbrough at Wembley - thanks to a 95th-minute winner by Oli McBurnie.

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The achievement was all the more impressive when you consider that Hull survived relegation to League One by the skin of their teeth the campaign prior, and were tipped by many to drop down again the following term.

Coupling that with a two-window transfer ban, the fact that Sergej Jakirovic managed to guide his side to the Premier League is nothing short of a modern football miracle.

Now they are back in the big time, though, and with a squad that essentially only managed to finish sixth in the second tier, Hull need major reinforcements if they are to have a good go at staying in the top flight.

Unique approach to transfers

Upon promotion, Hull's owner declared that he would provide a transfer budget of roughly £200 million for the Tigers to have the best possible shot at success in the Premier League.

"I would say that the total budget will be around £200m approximately, with £130m for transfer fees and £70m or £80m for salaries," Acun Ilicali told Sky Sports News.

"We know how hard it is. We have the lowest chance of surviving in the Premier League, which is normal, but last year we were considered for relegation, and this year we are again. Nothing has changed too much.

"We are working so many hours together to try and make this team as strong as possible to survive."

That very open and honest declaration by Ilicali wasn't the first time he would be so transparent with supporters.

The owner has twice now publicly posted a list of Hull's transfer targets, just about kept discreet by using their nationalities rather than actual names, along with a percentage to show how far along the negotiations were.

Ilicali's first post listed 14 players (including Jack Butland, Matt Target and Oscar Zambrano, who had already officially signed) and suggested that all of the players listed were at least 60 percent done in terms of securing their signatures.

Two weeks on from the initial post, the Turkish businessman updated fans once more. Of the 14 original players listed, 11 had either signed (the three previously mentioned) or had green ticks to indicate that they were all-but secured.

Just three had crosses to indicate that the club had missed out.

A third post swiftly followed to show that another six players were expected to join imminently and that Japanese midfielder Hidemasa Morita had already joined the club.

Using other reports across the media, those six players are expected to be goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl (both now confirmed by the club), defenders Nobel Mendy, Lucas Herrington and Elliot Stroud, as well as star winger Leon Bailey.

That would take Hull's total summer signings to 10, while Ilicali listed a further eight flags to indicate more talks were underway - although half of those were rated at 50 percent or lower.

Are those signings enough?

Despite making 10 additions - providing that they all go through as planned - Hull likely still need a lot more before the window closes.

McBurnie will surely be the main man up top, but he has struggled in the Premier League before and will need support from his fellow attackers.

They have also lost 19 goal contributions from last season in loanee Joe Gelhardt returning to Leeds, and have so far looked unlikely to go back in for the striker - which leaves another gap to fill.

Bailey is an exciting attacking talent that will score and create plenty for the Tigers, but at the time of writing is the only offensive reinforcement they have made.

At least one striker will need to arrive alongside another winger, with Hull already linked to Deportivo forward Yeremay Hernandez.

Another player identified from reports and Ilicali's list is Nice winger Mohamed-Ali Cho, who would also be an improvement on their current options.

At the other end of the pitch, Tzolakis looks a great addition in goal and the defensive signings of Herrington, Mendy and Stroud are all promising - perhaps another central defender with Premier League experience could be the next thing to check off the list.

In terms of their midfield, Morita, Zambrano and Hjerto-Dahl are all solid buys and will provide plenty of physicality in the middle of the pitch.

A more creative midfielder could be on the cards nearer the end of the window. Mert Komur is the name most strongly linked so far.

Is the transparency a good thing?

Fans outside of the Hull City bubble will have their own opinions on whether or not this form of transparency from the owner is a good or bad thing - but several will perhaps wish that their owner club's leadership would be that clear with supporters.

On the basis of building a relationship between the higher-ups and the fans, Ilicali's transparency is definitely a good thing.

Supporters are putting their money into the club ahead of a huge season back in the Premier League and it's great for them to have a clear view of where the ownership is trying to take the team.

It also prevents people from getting caught up in false rumours and drawn-out transfer sagas, as the owner has literally told them who (with a few clues and some detective work) the clubs' suits are trying to sign.

Of course, this level of clarity has the potential to backfire. If Hull were to miss out on key targets, fans will be left wondering what went wrong.

It also sets a precedent that will have to be maintained in the future, particularly if things start to go wrong - it's fine to be completely transparent now, with all the excitement in the buildup to the new season, but it surely needs to be the same throughout the campaign.

Ultimately, though, it's refreshing as something that we see far less of in modern football and it is of great benefit to Hull supporters, which is really all that matters.

The Tigers get their Premier League campaign underway against Manchester United on Saturday, 22nd August.