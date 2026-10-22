DRAFT Can Brighton do the impossible like Leicester and win the Premier League under Hurzeler? DRAFT

Brighton have had a fine start to their Premier League campaign as they place pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal.

Brighton's ability to recruit smartly, develop players nobody else spotted and genuinely compete against bigger clubs gives them a genuine platform not just to challenge for the European places, but potentially the title this season.

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The Seagulls have scored 23 goals in their first seven Premier League matches of the season, with only Spanish giants Barcelona having scored more across Europe's top-five domestic leagues, with 39 goals in La Liga.

Fabian Hurzeler's side are currently third behind Manchester City and Arsenal after a superb start to the season that has included big wins against the Gunners and Aston Villa. They sit five points behind City, and hopes are rising on the South Coast that this campaign could become one to never forget.

Could they copy Leicester's impossible feat?

Leicester City had 12 points after their first seven Premier League games in 2015/16, the season they went on to win the title in May 2016 under Claudio Ranieri. The Foxes were 5000/1 to win the title and defied all the odds to place themselves in the history books.

Now, at the same stage, Brighton have 16 points, four more than what Leicester had when they went all the way. Leicester also lost to Arsenal 5-2 in their seventh game, that season's runners-up. Hurzeler's side famously beat the Gunners before the break this season in a shocking 3-0 win, making some interesting comparisons between the two starts.

Leicester, who scored just 15 goals in those first seven matches compared to Brighton's 23, took 26 points from their next 10 league matches after the opening seven, reaching the top of the table at Christmas.

To suggest Brighton are title contenders after less than 10 games would be laughable, but there is no denying that the impossible can be accomplished in the Premier League, and if anyone can do it again, it's Brighton.

Hurzeler was rewarded with a new contract last season after Brighton had kept faith with him during a run of 13 league games with only one win. This came after sections of fans booed and chanted “you’re getting sacked in the morning”, something I am sure they are glad never happened now.

How did Brighton get so good?

Brighton's story of recruiting undervalued players, developing them, before selling at huge profits and reinvesting intelligently has been well documented in recent years.

The likes of Moises Caicedo (£115), Joao Pedro (£60M), Marc Cucurella (£62M), Ben White (£50M), Alexis Mac Allister (£35M), among many more names, made headlines for their huge price tags and the enormous profit Brighton made on them.

The recruitment strategy is not simply about buying cheaply and trying to make a profit, it's about finding and developing untapped talent and evolving players into world-class assets to help the team thrive and to potentially boost the club's finances to invest even further.

The BBC reported this month that Brighton are one of only two Premier League clubs to have recorded a transfer-spending profit over the preceding five years, showing how unique their methods are in the English top flight.

Under managers Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and now Hurzeler, Brighton have gone from strength to strength over the past 5 years as they grow into a giant-killing side that nobody wants to face. With data, scouting, recruitment and development, Brighton are unmatched as they continue their surge in the Premier League and now this season in the Europa Conference League.

Verdict

Leicester's consistency over the course of the season, rather than an unstoppable start, was what ultimately won them the title. If Brighton were to go all the way, consistency is imperative. The similarities are compelling and Brighton's outstanding squad, structure and tactics are unmistakable, but winning the Premier League would still be an extraordinary long shot.

Only time will tell if the club can keep their performance levels up, especially when also juggling European football, something Leicester didn't have to deal with. For now, Brighton will enjoy their excellent start as they prepare to face Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, in another huge test as Hurzeler secretly hopes both Arsenal and City drop points.