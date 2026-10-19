Scott Sinclair backs Brighton to pull off Leicester miracle after incredible start

Premier League icon Scott Sinclair has spoken on Brighton's excellent start to the campaign.

Brighton were 3-0 up inside 10 minutes at the Amex Stadium against Crystal Palace before going on to win the game 5-0 in another world-class performance under Fabian Hurzeler.

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The Seagulls sit 3rd in the table, behind Arsenal and Manchester City after five wins from seven so far as they chase down European football and potentially the league title.

After such a promising start, Brighton could be compared to Leicester City, who won the 2015/16 Premier League title in what was a miracle season in which the side were 5000-1 to go all the way.

Speaking to Andy's Bet Club, Sinclair praised Hurzeler's side and refused to rule out Brighton pulling off an impossible feat this season.

"Can Brighton go on to shock the Premier League? Who knows, you have to say it’s possible after what Leicester did.

"I think it makes the league more exciting and for teams like Brighton, there is less pressure on these players because their fans ain't expecting to win the league.

"If they do and they stay close and if they can get into the Champions League then great, but these are the teams where there's less pressure than the City, Arsenal and Chelsea because the fans will be over the moon to be involved,

"I think Brighton and Brentford have started so well, they play great football and it’s really exciting to watch."

Brighton have already scored 23 Premier League goals this season, their most ever at this stage of a campaign in the top four tiers. It's safe to say they are on top form and a title push is not out of the question.