Calvert-Lewin 'never gave up' on England dream

Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is hoping to grab a renewed chance to impress England head coach Thomas Tuchel this month.

Despite ending his debut 2025/26 season at Elland Road with 14 Premier League goals, the former Everton man was overlooked for the Three Lions squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Calvert-Lewin was utilised by Tuchel in friendly games in March 2026, but his club form was not enough to gain a squad spot, before being recalled for UEFA Nations League duty in September.

The 29-year-old has retained his place for the current camp, after scoring four top-flight goals so far for Daniel Farke's team in 2026/27, and Leeds are planning to offer him a contract extension before the end of the year.

"For me, as a young boy, I was dreaming of playing for England. To be here now, it's a very proud moment.

"After being here for the first time six years' ago, and to have so much space in between, it's made me appreciate it even more.

"I just never stopped believing I'd get back to this level. I know my qualities and capabilities on the pitch and it's the small things I do every day that have led me back here."