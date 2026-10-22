Bruno Fernandes has home burgled following Manchester United's Como defeat

Wednesday night brought a double nightmare for Bruno Fernandes. Shortly after the final whistle of Manchester United's heavy 4-1 defeat by Como in the Champions League, the Portugal international's home in Cheshire was burgled.

Cheshire Police confirmed to The Athletic that they received an alert at around 20:30 local time after suspicious movements by "three unknown men" were reported in the garden of a neighbouring property.

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When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects had already fled, but they discovered that the home of the Red Devils' captain had been broken into and that several items had been stolen.

Manchester United said that Bruno Fernandes' family were not at the property at the time of the crime and revealed that the intruders remained inside the house for less than five minutes before the authorities arrived.

The Old Trafford club said it was providing the midfielder with all the necessary support and asked for respect for the player and his family's privacy at this difficult time. The police investigation is continuing in an effort to identify and locate those responsible for the burglary.

The 32-year-old Portugal international was substituted in the match in Italy, which kicked off at 18:45 CET.

The defeat by Como marked Manchester United's seventh consecutive game without a win, during a turbulent spell of the season in which the captain made no secret of his frustration at the final whistle.

Speaking to TNT Sports, the midfielder adopted a critical tone and called for greater bravery from the team to turn the situation around.

"I think that, at times, we have to be braver under pressure and take the risk of pressing very high to make them uncomfortable, just as they did to us," he said.

"Their centre-back followed me all the way to my own halfway line. I think we had to do the same as a team, but we were unable to do it."