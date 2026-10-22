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Manchester United players given surprise day off after Como humbling

Manchester United players given surprise day off after Como humbling
Manchester United players given surprise day off after Como humblingREUTERS

Manchester United players were reportedly given the day off from training following their woeful 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como on Wednesday (October 22).

Just a few months after guiding them back into the Champions League, Carrick, 45, is in serious danger of losing his job.

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Man United were well and truly humbled by Cesc Fabregas’ Como in midweek and have just four days to prepare for their Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Sunday (October 25).

According to ESPN, the club made the surprise decision to give the players the day off to recuperate following their woeful performance against Como.

The team’s return flight from Italy landed in Manchester in the early hours of Thursday and they will now return to training on Friday.

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