Bruno Fernandes will reportedly keep the armband at Manchester United despite his outburst following their 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como on Wednesday (October 21).

It’s not been the start to the 2026-27 many had expected from Manchester United, with just two wins from their first 11 games across all competitions.

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The 4-1 defeat to Como is just the latest in a long line of disappointing results as pressure continues to mount on Michael Carrick.

Speaking after the loss, Man United captain Fernandes appeared to voice his displeasure with his side’s tactics.

"It's not the first time, we started on the wrong foot, and they scored very early. Not much pressure on the ball, not many good movements with the ball, not many things going our way," he told TNT Sports.

"Conceding early makes us go into game with a mood of defeat, it's difficult to get out of that, trying to be brave, to have the ball and make something happen. If we are not able to do that, it is going to be very difficult to get out of this situation.

"It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence."

On whether he is saying Michael Carrick got his tactics wrong: "That's on the manager and staff to see, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.

“As you saw with them (Como), the centre-back was coming to mark me in my own half. We need to do that as a team but we were unable to.

"A team that plays through the middle with small connections, if you give them too much time and space then they can hurt you out wide."

Now, according to BBC Sport, it has been decided that Fernandes will remain the club’s captain despite his outburst.

It’s understood there is a degree of sympathy for Fernandes within the club and they understand his annoyance regarding the defeat.