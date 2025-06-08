Brian Priske returns as Sparta Prague manager

Brian Priske has returned to Sparta Prague to take up the position as head coach, say the Czech club on their website.

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of our new head coach. We welcome Brian, who knows the environment in the club. We strongly believe that he will build on the successful work he has delivered in the past and help Sparta win trophies again", says František Čupr, the club's vice-chairman.

Sparta's sporting director, Tomáš Rosický, says that the Dane's knowledge of the club weighed heavily in the hiring process.

"We had coaches from several different European leagues on the list, and we held meetings with several of them. With Brian, the final decision was about the fact that he knows the club, the setup and has been successful here before", says sporting director Tomáš Rosický.

Brian Priske coached Sparta Prague from the summer of 2022 to 2024, winning two Czech championships before taking over as head coach at Feyenoord, where he was sacked in February this year.

Assistant Lars Friis was appointed as Priske's successor, but was relieved of his duties in May after an underwhelming season in which Sparta finished fourth.

Now Brian Priske replaces his old assistant coach as Sparta Prague's next head coach.