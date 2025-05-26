Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Wydad Casablanca
Mbappe makes football history with European Golden Shoe win
Man Utd set price for Mainoo sale
Bayern Munich, PSG move in for Man Utd captain Fernandes

Gullit warns AC Milan over Man City target Reijnders: He wants to play for a club that wins

Paul Vegas
Gullit warns AC Milan over Man City target Reijnders: He wants to play for a club that wins
Gullit warns AC Milan over Man City target Reijnders: He wants to play for a club that winsFabrizio Carabelli/IPA Sport / ipa-agency.net / IPA / Profimedia
AC Milan legend Ruud Gullit has warned they risk losing Tijjani Reijnders.

The Holland midfielder is the subject of a €55m offer from Manchester City, though the Rossonero are so far refusing to do business.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Gullit said of his countryman: "I'm very happy with his path. Three or four years ago he played with my son and when (Arne) Slot sent him to the (Feyenoord) second team Reijnders got very angry.

"Now he has had a very rapid rise. He is a strong player, who knows how to score goals. It will be an incredible loss for Milan when he leaves. He is someone who wants to win, he is not satisfied with staying in a club that doesn't win."

Meanwhile, Gullit also said at  the 20th edition of the Vialli and Mauro Golf Cup: "It's a shame that Milan has slipped so far down the standings.

"I hope they can find a formula to climb back to the top because when you see the team you can't think it's bad. The players aren't bad, I don't know what's happening."

Mentions
Serie AGullit RuudReijnders TijjaniAC MilanManchester CityFeyenoord
Related Articles
AC Milan end disappointing season with win over Monza
Man City in "advanced talks" with AC Milan for Reijnders
Man City ready to splash £160M on two stars for Club World Cup