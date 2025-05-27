Aston Villa agree deal to sign Feyenoord wonderkid

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Dutch wonderkid Zépiqueno Redmond on a free transfer from Feyenoord this summer.

The 18-year-old made his first team debut for Feyenoord las November and has gone on to score twice in his nine games across all competitions.

Despite that, Feyenoord were unable to tie him down to a new deal and, according to The Athletic, Redmond has agreed terms with Aston Villa.

Redmond is highly regarded by Villa who have been looking to sign an up-and-coming young striker since the departure of Jhon Duran.

Missing out on next season’s Champions League means Emery’s side may be forced to sell in order to comply with the Premier League’s PSR.