Brest star Raphael Le Guen attracts Premier League interest

Brest defender Raphael Le Guen is attracting growing interest from several Premier League clubs following his breakthrough season with the French side.

According to Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace are among the clubs tracking the highly rated 19-year-old, whose contract with Brest runs until 2029.

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Le Guen made six Ligue 1 appearances last season after breaking into the first team.

Further opportunities could come his way following several departures this summer, although his future remains uncertain amid mounting interest.

Arsenal are also considering the French centre-back as they explore defensive reinforcements.

Fulham are another London club monitoring his situation, while also keeping Rennes’ Abdelhamid Ait-Boudlal and Marseille’s Leonardo Balerdi on their radar.