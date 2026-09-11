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Silva hails Bournemouth project ahead of Brentford clash

Silva hails Bournemouth project ahead of Brentford clash
Silva hails Bournemouth project ahead of Brentford clashHunt/ProSports / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Portugal international Antonio Silva believes Bournemouth will soon get the rewards their performances deserve as they prepare to face Brentford.

The defender has quickly established himself in the Cherries’ backline since joining from Benfica this summer.

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Silva has enjoyed his start on the south coast and feels Bournemouth’s ambitious project, combined with the chance to play regularly in the Premier League.

“I’m enjoying it a lot,” he told afcb.co.uk.

“One of the keys to coming here was the Premier League, and the Bournemouth project is amazing. It’s exciting.

“There are lots of exciting young players here. The coach wants to work with young players and is used to working with them. We have good energy in the team.

“We’ve done well in the first three games, it’s just those fine margins in the last few minutes that have cost us.

“But we want to achieve the same goals as last season.”

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Premier LeagueAntonio SilvaBournemouthBrentford

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