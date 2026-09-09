Sources: Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi could spark Premier League transfer battle in 2027

Tottenham’s summer pursuit of Eli Junior Kroupi was halted by injury, but the Bournemouth forward remains on the radar of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, with sources indicating a major transfer could still be on the cards in 2027.

Spurs were putting together an offer for the 20-year-old before a foot injury suffered in pre-season forced their plans to be put on ice. Kroupi subsequently underwent surgery and is yet to feature this season - with a return expected in October or November.

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Tottenham’s interest remains despite their signing of Omar Marmoush, while sources indicate Arsenal and Chelsea also have eyes on the highly-rated forward. Manchester City have made regular checks on Kroupi, too, and sources say their interest could become increasingly significant as the possibility of a 2027 transfer gathers pace.

Liverpool have also considered the player, but recent transfer activity means their front line currently seems well stocked.

Bournemouth are doing what they can to fend off big-club interest. They placed a sizeable price tag towards £100 million on Kroupi in an effort to deter potential suitors, a stance that helped them hold on to him when Spurs first came in during the summer.

There is confidence Kroupi will remain at Bournemouth this season as he continues his recovery.

However, that could quickly change if he makes a strong return and reproduces the form that made him one of the Premier League’s most exciting young forwards last season.

After making his Bournemouth debut last August, Kroupi went on to score 13 goals across all competitions.

His rapid emergence earned him a nomination for the Men's Young Talent of the Year award ahead of the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony - further enhancing his profile.

For now, Bournemouth can concentrate on getting their prized forward back on the pitch. But once Kroupi is fit, the spotlight will return.

If he hits the ground running at the end of this year, it would be no surprise to see one of the Premier League’s heavyweights make another move.

Tottenham have already shown their hand but Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are watching and the battle for Kroupi could hit new levels.