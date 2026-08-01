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Brentford break club record with £39m Sangare signing

Mamadou Sangare warming up for Lens
Mamadou Sangare warming up for LensREUTERS / Benoit Tessier

Brentford have signed Mamadou Sangare from ⁠Lens for a club-record fee, the Premier League ‌outfit said on Saturday, as media ‌reported that the West ‌London club had paid £39 million ($52.57 ‌million) for the Mali international.

Sangare, ‌24, joins Brentford on a five-year contract, with the option ‌to extend for another year.

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“Mamadou ⁠is ‌someone that we’ve tracked for quite ​some time. He’s been on our radar and was ​a player we were really keen to bring in," Brentford ⁠coach ​Keith Andrews said in a statement.

Sangare left Austria's Rapid Vienna to join Lens last year, ‌and featured prominently as they won the French Cup for the first time and finished second in Ligue 1.

"He’s a humble young man, but he’s equally as determined to succeed in his career. He ‌fits everything we want from ​a Brentford player, on and ‌off the pitch," Andrews added.

Brentford begin their Premier League campaign at home to Tottenham Hotspur on August 22.

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Premier LeagueLigue 1BrentfordMamadou SangareLensFootball transfers

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