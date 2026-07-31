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Sangare set for Brentford move after completing medical

Sangare set for Brentford move after completing medical
Sangare set for Brentford move after completing medicalIbrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Mamadou Sangare has completed his medical ahead of a proposed move to Brentford from French club Lens, with the midfielder set to sign a five-year contract with an option extending his stay until 2032.

According to Sky Sports News, the final transfer fee is understood to be worth £39 million. 

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Sangare’s arrival is not considered a direct replacement for Jordan Henderson, with the Bees reportedly planning to sign the highly rated midfielder regardless of Henderson’s future.

The 22-year-old attracted interest from several clubs, including Crystal Palace, but Brentford have won the race for his signature. 

Brentford are now expected to complete the deal, with Sangare becoming one of their major additions ahead of the new season.

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Football transfersMamadou SangareJordan HendersonBrentfordLensPremier League

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