Manchester United have opted to trigger their one-year option on captain Bruno Fernandes' contract at the club.

The 32-year-old's deal was due to expire next summer, but both parties have now decided to activate the option through to 2028 as part of a major step taken by new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

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Pochettino is expected to offload players as part of a January squad update, but Fernandes will not be among them, as overseas clubs can no longer approach him when the transfer window opens on 1 January.

The Portugal international had previously confirmed positive discussions on a new contract were ongoing, but a call has now been confirmed.

United are expected to revisit to possibly add another 12 months onto Fernandes link at the end of the 2026/27 season.