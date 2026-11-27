Clubs from across Europe are reportedly waiting to see if Manchester City will sell Erling Haaland in 2027.

City are awaiting the result of their appeal against historic financial rule breaches levied on them by the Premier League - which could mean major squad sales in Manchester.

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Haaland is their prized asset, with a rumoured transfer value of around €150 million, with PSG Real Madrid and Barcelona all monitoring his situation amid uncertainty over what happens next.

His contract at City runs until June 2034, but the club are unclear over their situation, which could influence their stance on a sale.

A transfer ban would heavily impact City, but it's the threat of relegation which could force sales, if Haaland and others refuse to play in the EFL Championship.

City will not sell to another Premier League club and reports from El Nacional claim Barca are the frontrunners, due to Haaland preference for them over others.