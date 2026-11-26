Regis Le Bris has provided an update on Granit Xhaka and Brian Brobbey’s fitness ahead of Sunderland’s Europa League encounter with Jagiellonia.

The Black Cats return to European action following encouraging Premier League results against Chelsea and Aston Villa, with both players missing the latter fixture through injury.

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With Tottenham awaiting Sunderland just three days after their European assignment, the Frenchman is also assessing his younger options.

"They are doing well. Both are in a better place. Being assessed weekly,” Le Bris told the club website.

“They want to play as well, but we need to take care of them, because the season will be long. So they won't be available for this week, but we will see for after.

"Absolutely. He's close to the group. Really good mentality. Day by day, we are discovering new things. Opportunities will come. It's always interesting to see young players in these competitions.”