Brannstrom's Mjallby hold Hacken to dent European hopes

Andreas Brannstrom's second spell in charge of Mjallby began with a 1-1 draw away at Hacken, taking the Allsvenskan champions two points clear of the bottom three, while the Gothenburg side are four points outside the European places.

Hacken 1-1 Mjallby

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Earlier this week, Mjallby parted company with Karl Marius Aksum, who took over as head coach at the start of the season after the methods he implemented as assistant coach had played a major role in the team's title win. Sitting a point above the drop zone, patience with Aksum quickly ran out.

Brannstrom, who previously managed the club in 2022, needed only to wait 17 minutes for his new tenure to begin on a positive note, as Abdullah Iqbal swung over a cross from the left wing and Jacob Bergstrom headed it past the goalkeeper to put Mjallby in front.

Winless in two, Hacken knew they could ill afford to drop more points with the rest of their rivals for the top three all in action in the coming days, and they got themselves level with just over 10 minutes played in the second half.

A David Seger cross from the right side wasn't dealt with by the MAIF defence, and Julius Lindberg stabbed home the loose ball to take his recent tally to three goals in his last five games.

But Brannstrom's side held on for a point which ends a run of three defeats in a row, though the champions are still at risk of dropping into the bottom three during this round. Hacken are fourth but could find themsleves as low as seventh come the end of the round if results go against them.

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