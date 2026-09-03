Djurgarden's double downs Mjallby in push for Europe

Djurgarden ensured they will be in the European places come the end of the round in Allsvenskan by beating Mjallby 2-0 in Hallevik, their second win over the champions in four days.

Mjallby 0-2 Djurgarden

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Djurgarden ran out 4-0 winners when the sides met in Stockholm on 31st August, and the matter of hours between the two meetings was clearly not enough for Mjallby to turn things around, as the away side won their third match in a row.

The home side managed to keep their opponents quiet during the first half, as they carved out the best chance when Jacob Bergstrom caught a half-volley on the turn, but dragged his effort just wide.

Kristian Lien scored twice in the reverse fixture, and it was he who finally broke the deadlock at the hour mark, as Djurgarden won the ball in midfield and it was worked out to Jeppe Okkels on the left. His poked cross along the floor was turned goalwards by Lien, with just enough on his effort to beat Sebastian Hansen.

It was a quickfire double in terms of head-to-head wins, and it was a quickfire double in terms of goals, as four minutes later a long clearance forward bounced in between the Mjallby defence and goalkeeper, allowing Okkels to nip in and lift the ball over Hansen to extend the lead.

For MAIF, it's now seven defeats in the last eight in all competitions and four of the last five in Allsvenskan. They sit 12th, just four points clear of the relegation zone, while Djurgarden are third, a point behind rivals Hammarby and four clear of Elfsborg.

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