Mjallby sack coach Aksum after disastrous title defence season

Mjallby coach Karl Marius Aksum has been sacked on the back of a disastrous campaign

Reigning Swedish football champions Mjällby have sacked coach Karl Marius Aksum on the back of a disastrous campaign which have left the Allsvenskan-outfit just one point above the relegation playoffs.

Former AIK coach Andreas Brannstrom will take over as head coach for the rest of the year, says Mjallby. He was also in charge of the team in 2022.

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Mjallby decided to sack Aksum in the wake of Monday's 4-1 loss to IFK Gothenburg, the team's ninth defeat this year.

"The second half is the worst performance we've had since I came to the club. It's a lousy performance from us, and the responsibility obviously lies with me," Aksum told TV4 after the match.

The defeat left Mjallby in 12th place in the Swedish league, just one point from the relegation playoffs. There are still eleven games left to play this autumn.

Aksum took over as head coach this year after Anders Torstensson left after sensationally securing the Allsvenskan championship title last autumn.

Brannstrom's contract runs through the year, with an extension clause.

"Andreas knows the club, our environment and many of the people here from before. At the same time, he has gained further experience from both Swedish and international elite football since he was last here. We have had a clear picture of what type of leader we are looking for, and Andreas fits well into the direction we want to take," says sports director Hasse Larsson.

Mjallby shocked the football world by winning the Swedish Championship title last year, and they also broke the Swedish league points record with 75 points in 30 rounds.

In the wake of the triumph, a number of key players left the club. Among them were the Swedish World Cup defenders Herman Johansson, who left during the winter transfer window, and Elliot Stroud, who left during the summer.