Bournemouth fullback Julian Araujo has undergone hamstring surgery.

Araujo pulled up short against Brentford last week.

He has now gone under the knife and the Daily Echo says the defender faces several months on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old has made eight appearances for the Cherries since the start of the season.

Araujo signed for Bournemouth over the summer from Barcelona.