Ansser Sadiq
Kluivert says Bournemouth deserved more against Brentford after disappointing loss
Kluivert says Bournemouth deserved more against Brentford after disappointing loss
Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert felt his team deserved more against Brentford.

The two clubs played out a pulsating game at the weekend, with the Bees winning 3-2.

Kluivert did score in the game, but was hoping he could help his team to a draw or win.

Reflecting on the game, the Dutchman told the Daily Echo: “It's a disappointing result for us today because coming in front two times away against a great team, Brentford at home, as we know, it's a pity that you give it away two times.”

Speaking about the goal, Kluivert said: “We work on that kind of stuff, set pieces is massive nowadays.

“We got a goal from that, we scored, we came in front again.

“But like I said, those minutes after a goal is always vulnerable, you score again or you get a goal against.

“It's always difficult and unfortunately we got a goal against. But what I say, yes, it's a pity, credits to Brentford, they did good also, and we just got an international break now and just keep focusing after.”

