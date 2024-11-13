Kluivert says Bournemouth deserved more against Brentford after disappointing loss

Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert felt his team deserved more against Brentford.

The two clubs played out a pulsating game at the weekend, with the Bees winning 3-2.

Kluivert did score in the game, but was hoping he could help his team to a draw or win.

Reflecting on the game, the Dutchman told the Daily Echo: “It's a disappointing result for us today because coming in front two times away against a great team, Brentford at home, as we know, it's a pity that you give it away two times.”

Speaking about the goal, Kluivert said: “We work on that kind of stuff, set pieces is massive nowadays.

“We got a goal from that, we scored, we came in front again.

“But like I said, those minutes after a goal is always vulnerable, you score again or you get a goal against.

“It's always difficult and unfortunately we got a goal against. But what I say, yes, it's a pity, credits to Brentford, they did good also, and we just got an international break now and just keep focusing after.”