Bournemouth ace Kroupi handed maiden France call-up after Thuram withdraws

Kroupi was the French second-tier top scorer in the 2024-25 season with 22 goals for Lorient, before joining Bournemouth.
The 20-year-old forward, who played five times for the France Under-21 team, scored 13 goals last season in his first Premier League campaign.
He has played only four matches this season in all competitions, as he recovered from a foot injury.
Thuram suffered a right hamstring injury.
France face Italy on Thursday in Milan and Turkey on Sunday in Bordeaux.
Les Bleus need a draw against Italy to secure a Nations League quarter-final berth.