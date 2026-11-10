Bournemouth ace Kroupi handed maiden France call-up after Thuram withdraws

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Kroupi in action for Bournemouth
Kroupi in action for Bournemouth REUTERS / Hannah Mckay

Bournemouth forward Eli ⁠Junior Kroupi has received his first France ‌call-up as a replacement for ‌the injured Marcus ‌Thuram, the French Football ‌Federation (FFF) said on Tuesday.

Kroupi was the French second-tier top scorer ‌in the 2024-25 season ⁠with ‌22 goals for Lorient, before ​joining Bournemouth.

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The 20-year-old forward, who ​played five times for the France Under-21 team, ⁠scored ​13 goals last season in his first Premier League campaign.

France's Nations League fixtures
France's Nations League fixturesFlashscore

He has ‌played only four matches this season in all competitions, as he recovered from a foot injury.

Thuram suffered a right hamstring injury.

France face Italy on ‌Thursday in Milan ​and Turkey on Sunday ‌in Bordeaux.

Les Bleus need a draw against Italy to secure a Nations League quarter-final ⁠berth.

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