Bournemouth ace Kroupi handed maiden France call-up after Thuram withdraws

Bournemouth forward Eli ⁠Junior Kroupi has received his first France ‌call-up as a replacement for ‌the injured Marcus ‌Thuram, the French Football ‌Federation (FFF) said on Tuesday.

Kroupi was the French second-tier top scorer ‌in the 2024-25 season ⁠with ‌22 goals for Lorient, before ​joining Bournemouth.

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The 20-year-old forward, who ​played five times for the France Under-21 team, ⁠scored ​13 goals last season in his first Premier League campaign.

France's Nations League fixtures Flashscore

He has ‌played only four matches this season in all competitions, as he recovered from a foot injury.

Thuram suffered a right hamstring injury.

France face Italy on ‌Thursday in Milan ​and Turkey on Sunday ‌in Bordeaux.

Les Bleus need a draw against Italy to secure a Nations League quarter-final ⁠berth.