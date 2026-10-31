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Paris Saint-Germain join the hunt for Bournemouth talisman Eli Junior Kroupi

Paris Saint-Germain join the hunt for Bournemouth talisman Eli Junior Kroupi
Paris Saint-Germain join the hunt for Bournemouth talisman Eli Junior KroupiČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Graham Hunt

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined the race to sign Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi.

There may not be a more wanted player in Europe at the moment that Bournemouth’s Kroupi, following his impressive 2025-26.

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The 20-year-old has finally returned to action following a lengthy injury, bagging his first goal contribution to assist Amine Adli in their 2-0 Premier League win over Leeds on Saturday (October 31).

According to TEAMtalk, French and European Champions PSG are the latest on a long list to register an interest in the striker.

They join the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham in the race, with Arsenal, and both Manchester clubs also previously linked.

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