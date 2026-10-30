Bournemouth boss Rose calls for patience as Kroupi returns from injury lay-off

Bournemouth manager Marco Rose is determined to proceed cautiously with forward Junior Kroupi's return to action despite the highly-rated Frenchman getting more minutes of first-team action in midweek.

A foot injury kept Kroupi out of action for the first three months of the season, but the French forward returned in the 3-0 win over Manchester United and was introduced in the 80th minute of Wednesday’s League Cup defeat of Aston Villa.

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The 20-year-old has reportedly attracted the interest of Premier League champions Arsenal after an outstanding first season in England.

"We still need to build up his game time," said Rose ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Leeds.

"I'm really happy to have him back, to have his quality, but he knows that he has to be patient in this situation to not get in a difficult situation with another injury.

"We need to get him fit, in a good spot with more and more match time in between good sessions of training."

The Cherries remain without midfielder Alex Scott, but he could return from a thigh injury next week.

Bournemouth are on an excellent run of form, with five consecutive wins and clean sheets in all competitions.

"Even in pre-season I felt we are in a good way and in a good direction," said Rose, who succeeded Andoni Iraola after the Spaniard joined Liverpool.

"The first games were good, but we just missed some situations and made some individual mistakes to concede easy goals, and that is why we didn’t get results.

"These days most games are going in our direction, but it's hard work and we have to continue this hard work."