Burnley set a new record for the longest run without a home league win in English football as Birmingham boosted their promotion push with a 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

Relegated from the Premier League last season, it is now 24 games since Burnley last celebrated three points in front of their own fans - a streak that stretches to 403 days.

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Defeat leaves the Clarets still rooted in the relegation zone.

August Priske's strike and Jaydon Banel's own goal secured a seventh win in nine games for Birmingham, who climbed to fourth and within three points of the automatic promotion places.

George Hirst scored twice as Stoke moved into second with a 2-1 win over Millwall.

The Scotland international doubled his tally for the season as the Potters secured a fifth consecutive win.

West Brom moved up to fifth with a 3-1 win at Bolton.

Aune Heggebo scored twice for the Baggies, with Felix Myhre also on target.

Todd Cantwell's penalty earned Blackburn a 1-0 win over struggling Watford.

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