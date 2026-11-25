Relegated from the Premier League last season, it is now 24 games since Burnley last celebrated three points in front of their own fans - a streak that stretches to 403 days.
Defeat leaves the Clarets still rooted in the relegation zone.
August Priske's strike and Jaydon Banel's own goal secured a seventh win in nine games for Birmingham, who climbed to fourth and within three points of the automatic promotion places.
George Hirst scored twice as Stoke moved into second with a 2-1 win over Millwall.
The Scotland international doubled his tally for the season as the Potters secured a fifth consecutive win.
West Brom moved up to fifth with a 3-1 win at Bolton.
Aune Heggebo scored twice for the Baggies, with Felix Myhre also on target.
Todd Cantwell's penalty earned Blackburn a 1-0 win over struggling Watford.