Besiktas coach Solskjaer: Man Utd must keep hold of these two senior players

Besiktas coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says former club Manchester United must keep hold of Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire.

Solskjaer worked with both players as United manager.

Solskjaer said: "I knew Bruno Fernandes had captain qualities when I was manager at Manchester United.

"He's got the personality and quality – but he knows and I've told him – that he’s too passionate at times and he loses a bit of control. I loved Harry Maguire as a captain, he was the leader in that group for me when I was at the club.

"The way that Harry Maguire has handled himself with everything happening to him at Manchester United is top class and just shows the character he's got, that I want in players. They dig in, don't jump ship at the first opportunity, stay in there and do the best you can.‌

"I remember his first training session and he looked like a man mountain compared to the others, and he came in and played well, but obviously over time, he got lots of criticism."

