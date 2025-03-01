Besiktas coach Solskjaer tells Man Utd chiefs: The culture is the club's people

Besiktas coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer senses former club Manchester United is losing it's history and foundations as staff are let go.

Treble winner and former United manager Solskjaer believes the sack culture since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement has also created issues.

“That’s for the people at the top (of United), but an issue is that the manager plays with the previous manager’s players," Solskjaer told the Athletic.

“I just remember a great time at United apart from the last six weeks. Great people — and the culture is in the people. Going back to United was like going back to my family, like I’d never been away.

“But Besiktas also feels like a family club, with respect for each other. There are members of staff who’ve been here for 10, 20, 30 years.”

He added, “Those last six weeks were hard, I can’t deny that, but we were also top of our Champions League group.

“We also reached a European final, but I see what Jose (Mourinho) means when he says that his best achievement was getting his United side to second in the league.”