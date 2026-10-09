Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Confirmed team news as Kompany hunts down leaders Dortmund

Bayern travel to the WWK Arena on Saturday afternoon as they test they luck against Augsburg away from home.

German champions Bayern sit second in the Bundesliga, two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund who have had a perfect start to the season with four wins from four games.

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Vincent Kompany's side are unbeaten across all competitions this season but must be at their best against Augsburg who were the only team capable of beating Bayern in any of their last 47 league matches.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg team news

Augsburg are without Noahkai Banks, Tim Breithaupt and striker Steve Mounie.

Bayern are missing Jamal Musiala, who tore a muscle fibre in his right thigh during the warm up for Germany's clash against the Netherlands.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg predicted line-ups

Augsburg: Dahmen; Brackelmann, Gouweleeuw, Matsima; Wolf, Massengo, Rieder, Behrens; Fellhauer, Claude-Maurice; Gregoritsch

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Saibari, Diaz; Kane

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg kick-off

Both sides meet at the WWK Arena for a 14:30 kick-off at UK time.

Key stats

Bayern have won 45 of 64 recorded meetings, compared with 13 Augsburg wins and six draws.

Augsburg won 2-1 away at the Allianz Arena on 24 January 2026, ending Bayern's 27-game unbeaten Bundesliga run.

Bayern won 3-2 on 30 August 2025 in their previous meeting.